Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Zora Greaves Location: A Token of Friendship Quest Guide

While playing through The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find some tantalizing armor sets you’ll want to complete for yourself. Infuriatingly, sometimes you’ll come across individual parts instead of complete sets as you might find in shops. For some players, this is the Zora Greaves piece of armor, which players might wonder how to find after getting the Zora Armor. Here’s our guide on the “A Token of Friendship” quest, and the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Zora Greaves location!

How Do You Get to the Cave with the Zora Greaves in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

You’ll need to complete the “Sidon of the Zora” quest in TOTK to be able to get the Zora Greaves. Once this is complete, go to Zora’s Domain and speak to Yona, Sidon’s fiancé in the main area to be told to go to the Ancient Zora Waterworks, where you first reach the Water Temple.

This is where you’ll find the Zora Greaves, and retrieving them will complete the “A Token of Friendship” quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Don’t worry, you’ll get to keep these.

When you descend through the vortex in East Reservoir Lake, you’ll notice the Waterworks are drained. Go along where there used to be water to find a conspicuous hole you can now drop down, leading to a cave area with a Stone Talus you can either fight or avoid, and a waterfall, past which is the chest with the Zora Greaves.

I say you can avoid the Talus because it was only after finding the Greaves that the boss music started playing and I realized I awakened a nearby enemy!

Where is the Cave with the Zora Helm in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Once you have these, be sure to speak to Yona, as she’ll tell you about the Zora helm. Remember the Land of the Sky Fish from the “Clues to the Sky” quest? Swim up the waterfall from near Mipha Court, then stand and face from the point marked on the map below, and you’ll see an entrance to a cave just below the ledge you can glide into, leading to the Zora Helm.

