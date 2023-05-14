Zelda TOTK Clues of the Sky Quest Guide: Where is the Land of the Sky Fish?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ve reached Zora’s Domain in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You might find that the region is significantly…sludgier than before, and this is no coincidence. While exploring, you find Sidon, who directs you to a crucial Zora, Jiahto, who is onto the secret of the next quest you get. In ‘Clues to the Sky’ you’ll be directed toward the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but what must you do to find this place in TOTK?

Where is the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Provided you’ve already gotten the Zora Armor, you can go to Mipha Court where you find Sidon, and go to the raised ledge on the Eastern portion of the map. Use your Paraglider or make a Zonai Device construct with the nearby balloons to float over to the waterfall above.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Doing so while wearing the Zora Armor allows you to swim up to the waterfall, where you’ll discover Floating Scales Island, which is the Land of the Sky Fish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are some steps you’ll need to perform if you’ve not already, in order to complete this quest:

Find King Dorephan at Pristine Sanctum, to which you can drop down through a hole near Lulu Lake, west of Mipha Court. He will give you 5x Kings Scale items.

If you’ve not gotten the Zora Armor yet, you can get it from Yona in the upper area of Zora’s Domain in exchange for an Ancient Arowana. Ancient Arowana is a fish found specifically in the pond surrounding the Mipha Statue at the top of Mipha Court.



Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Complete these, then ascend to the island in order to complete the next part of the quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: What Do You Do Once You Reach the Land of the Sky Fish in TOTK?

Once you reach the Floating Scales Island, ascend to a high point of the island and face southwest until you line up the greenish rocks to form a tear shape.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Attach a Kings Scale to your arrow, and fire a shot inside the shape. After this, return to Mipha Court and speak to Sidon. Be warned: there’s a boss fight that emerges, and you’ll need a bow, Splash Fruit, and be sure to use Sidon’s ability for a shield against the sludge!

This copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was played on the Nintendo Switch OLED edition, using Ver. 1.1.0.

- This article was updated on May 13th, 2023