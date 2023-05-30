Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Black Lizalfos Locations and Farming Spots

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Among the many droppable Lizalfos parts available in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Black Lizalfos Horn can be considered one of the best, especially for the early/mid-game. But where can you find Black Lizalfos and thus get the item? Now, here are the best Black Lizalfos farming spots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, as well as a few more locations sure to feature the enemy.

Best Black Lizalfos Farming Spots in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Although you won’t find an area swarming with the enemy in the game, the best place for Black Lizalfos farming in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can be found in the Depths, more specifically in the Great Abandoned Central Mine area.

Once there, you will be able to find a series of four camps featuring from one to three Black Lizalfos each by heading to Nhcayam Lighroot and then heading to the spots marked below. In case you haven’t unlocked the Lighroot yet, you can also reach the camps by heading south from Iayusus Lighroot.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

We were also able to find two camps capable of featuring more than one Black Lizalfos on the surface. The camps will be located west of Tukarok Shrine and northwest of Morok Shrine, as you can see below, and feature Lizalfos exlcusivelly.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Black Lizalfos Locations: Where Else Can You Find Black Lizalfos in Zelda TOTK?

We were also able to find the enemy, although in lower quantities, in the Necluda region, with the first ones being located on Stinger Cliffs (under the coordinates 2780, -2565, and 0217), and in an area located between Mount Dunsel and Cape Cales (coordinates 3334, -3239, and 0171). If you still haven’t completed the Ruffian-Infested Village Side-Adventure. you will also be able to find one among the monsters there.

On West Necluda, you can also find a camp featuring a Black Lizalfo in Ovli Plain, under the coordinates 3184, -1831, and 0068. It is also possible to find one on a camp amidst the snow on Madourna Mountain, located on Mount Lanaryu, under the coordinates 4041, -1683, and 0344.

You can check out a map featuring the location of all mentioned Lizalfos below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023