Zelda TOTK: All Lurelin Village Monster Locations in Tears of the Kingdom

As part of the Ruffian-Infested Village Side-Adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players will be tasked with finding and then eliminating all monsters responsible for attacking the village. But where are each of the monsters located? Now, here are all the Lurelin Village monster locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK).

All Lurelin Village Monster Locations in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom TOTK

After talking to Rozel and triggering the side-adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will able to spot the first monsters (a group of three Black Bokoblins and a Black Lizalfo) by heading to a cabin located right of the village’s main entrance, in the spot marked below. You can check out the exact spot the first enemies will be located below.

After defeating them, head to the burned house by the side, where you will be able to find two more Black Bokoblins, as well as a Blue one. You can check out the exact spot the second group of enemies can be spotted below.

After defeating the three enemies, you will be able to spot the third group (featuring another group of two Black and one Blue Bokoblin) by continuing right. They will be camped in an former in-construction boat by a burning well.

Once you defeat the enemies by the boat, you will be able to find the fourth group of enemies by a bonfire on a pier northwest of your position, on the spot highlighted below.

After defeating the fourth group, you will be able to spot the main enemy force inside their boat by the docks. In order to defeat them easily, we recommend that you take your time and make use of infused arrows to eliminate the enemies from the shore.

Zelda TOTK: Where to Find the Final Monster in Lurelin Village

The fifth and final monster occupying Lurelin Village can be found inside the Lurelin Village Well, located by the third group of enemies. In order to find it, all you need to do is go down the well.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.2) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

