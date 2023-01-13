Where to Find a Twisted Spoon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Twisted Spoon is quite a hot item right now given that the Unrivaled Cinderace made its second appearance in a limited-time raid. This held item boosts psychic-type moves, which is just perfect to increase the potency of this supereffective type against the powerful raid Pokemon. Worry not, if you’re trying to get one, we can tell you where you can get a Twisted Spoon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Get a Twisted Spoon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Twisted Spoon can be bought at the Delibird Presents shop in Levincia for 3,000 Pokedollars or League Points. As mentioned earlier, this is a very hot item because of its attack boost for the popular Slowbro build with Stored Power.

While other psychic-boosting items exist in the Pokemon world like Odd Incense and the Mind Plate, they currently do not exist in the game due to the lack of their extra purpose.

The Mind Plate does have the same purpose as the Twisted Spoon, but there is no Arceus to turn into a psychic type. Only until the game gets Home support will it possibly be a thing. Next, the Odd Incense would only make sense if Mr. Mime or Mr. Rime were in the game to make Mime Jr. eggs.

Other alternatives are the Wise Glasses, but they aren’t as potent as the Twisted Spoon. Focusing specifically on psychic-type moves increases the damage a bit more, which can make a huge difference in this Tera Raid.

Luckily, this item is not expensive so you barely have to farm. Should you be in dire need of more Pokedollars, you can always battle a few lower-level Tera Raid Pokemon and sell the treasures you get like Star Pieces, Pearls, Nuggets, Comet Shards, and anything else in that section of your bag.

Hopefully with this item, you can perfect your Slowbro build and take down that pesky Unrivaled Cinderace so you have another strong fire Pokemon to use in higher-level play!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023