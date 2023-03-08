Where to Find Ancient Sentinel Cores in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler II is a role-playing adventure game with everything you would expect from this genre. The game focuses on leveling up, raising your party’s stats, accessories, and an incredible amount of resources and materials to find in the world. Players will likely stumble on most of the necessary materials, but some are rather hard to find. Sentinel Ancient Cores are well hidden and mandatory for certain game quests. Here is how you can find Ancient Sentinel Cores.

How to Find Ancient Sentinel Cores in Octopath Traveler II

There are a couple of known places where you can locate this rare material. The first place is during Partitios Chapter 2 at the Roque Factory. If you have passed this chapter and still need this material, it is okay, as the game lets you go back whenever you want to do a quick farming session.

The second place known to contain Ancient Sentinel Cores is the Wandering Woods by the Nameless Village. That said, players have reported that the first location has a higher chance of spawning such material.

What Can You Use Ancient Sentinel Cores For?

Ancient Sentinel Cores are required for the “Research Materials, Part 1.” This side quest is the first step of obtaining an additional Scholar License, and the first step requires the player to turn in five Ancient Sentinel Cores. For “Research Materials, Part 2,” players must find Almighty Soulstone and turn in five of those as well. Completing these two tasks will result in getting an additional Scholar License.

So far, these are the two known places where Ancient Sentinel Cores are known to reside. Keep on the lookout as you progress in the story—you might get lucky finding them in different spots. Remember to pick up as many materials as possible, as you will never know what you may need for future quests and side quests.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023