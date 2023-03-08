How to Get Divine Necklaces in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Square Enix and Acquire

Octopath Traveler II boasts a complex RPG system, including various weapons, armor, and, most importantly, accessories. Accessories are a great way to boost stats and help raise your character and party’s stats and become stronger. While some are easy to find on the main story’s route, others require going off the beaten path and locating them elsewhere. The Divine Necklace falls under the latter—here’s how you can add it to your inventory.

Where to Get the Divine Necklaces in Octopath Traveler II

You can locate The Divine Necklace in Octopath Traveler II in a few locations. First, you can find this accessory by visiting the Nameless Village in the Toto’haha Village region. From the northernmost fast travel point, head up the stairs and take the first right, cross the bridge, and go up the next flight of stairs. Located on your immediate right is a house where you must challenge Beastling to a duel.

Once beating the Beastling in a duel, you can move on to the next step. Head inside the house and speak to the Beastling, and he will offer The Divine Necklace, which you can purchase for 7600 in-game currency.

The second way to receive The Divine Necklace is through the Black Market near the Inventor Guild. This method is a little harder, considering you can only access the market at nighttime, and the items change randomly. Since the items are randomized, you may need to visit the Black Market more than once for the opportunity to purchase The Divine Necklace.

What is The Divine Necklace Ability?

The Divine Necklace can be extremely helpful against difficult bosses in the game as it will prevent petrification. Petrification is an incurable condition, so having this necklace at your disposal will save your party from a world of hurt in the long run. It is highly recommended to receive the necklace before heading into the Sinking Ruins level, which has level 46 enemies.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023