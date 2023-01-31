Where To Find Basilisk in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The Basilisk is one of the many weapons that you will come across in the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.0. This weapon is nothing but a Hand Cannon with an extremely long barrel.

The Basilisk is tied to a faction mission known as the “Badge of Honor”. To complete this mission, you will have to first acquire the Basilisk and then get 13 headshots with it. In no way is this mission easy. While getting those 13 headshots might seem like a bit of a task, finding the Basilisk to begin with is somewhat tricky as well.

How to Obtain The Basilisk in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

To get this weapon, you will first have to make your way to one of the two police stations in Al Mazrah. This weapon commonly spawns on tables and shelves inside a police station. If you don’t have luck finding one in the first Police Station you enter, make your way to the next one.

However, if you’re lucky enough, you might also come across the Basilisk inside loot boxes and bags on Al Mazrah. The following map will show you the locations of these police stations on the island.

The purple markers on the map denote the locations of the two police stations that you will come across on the map. In some cases, these police stations are strongholds as well, so be on your guard. Once you get your hands on the Basilisk, head out into the open and use the weapon to land headshots on the AI enemies in the vicinity.

After you get 13 headshots with this weapon, you will successfully have completed the “Badge of Honor” mission. You will receive 5000 XP and the Basilisk contraband as a reward for all your struggles! While you’re killing enemies on Al Mazrah, here’s where you can find the keys to the Al Bagrah Barracks, Rohan Control Room Locker, and the BC Toolbox.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023