Are you wondering where to find Rohan Control Room Locker Key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Rohan Control Room Locker Key, which unlocks a locker containing loot. Here is everything you need to know on where to find Rohan Control Room Locker Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to Find Rohan Control Room Locker Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Rohan Control Room Locker Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops: AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup.

AI enemies have a chance to drop keys, so find yourself a location where you can farm them by having them call for backup. HVT Contracts: Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted.

Eliminating high-valued targets using HVT contracts is an easy way to obtain keys as they are guaranteed to provide them when looted. Looting Containers: All loot containers have a rare chance of dropping keys. Loot containers include clothing, duffle bags, fridges, and toolboxes.

The easiest way to find the Rohan Control Room Key is by looting. Therefore, ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across. You will find that you will locate the Rohan Control Room Key and other valuable keys.

Where to Use The Rohan Control Room Locker Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Once you get the Rohan Control Room Locker Key, you will want to head to the Rohan Oil location, which you can find in the Northwest portion of Al Mazrah. Once on location, you must enter the warehouse and enter the Control Room. Once inside, head downstairs, and you’ll come to a set of lockers next to blue barrels and yellow pipes saying Locked – Key Required. You will earn the following loot items when you unlock the Rohan Control Room Locker:

Cash

Random Key

Random Weapons

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023