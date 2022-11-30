Where to Find Body Press (TM089) In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature many TM’s, also known as Technical Moves, that players can find in the Paldea Region. The game even added a new crafting feature that allows players to collect materials to create powerful TM’s at the Pokemon Center. If you are lucky enough, you’ll run into the TM you are looking for, but with the world being so large, it can be difficult. One powerful TM is the Body Press, which is meant for fighting-type Pokemon. Read on to find out the exact location of Body Press and what materials you need if you decide to craft more in the future.

Location of Body Press TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Body Press is where the user “attacks by slamming its body into the target. The higher the user’s defense stat, the greater the damage this move deals.” This is extremely helpful if you are fighting against a Pokemon with high defense, making the battle a little easier for your party. The Body Press TM can be located in South Province (Area Four), on top of a hill shown in the image below.

On top of the hill, you will notice a glowing yellow item: the Body Press TM. You can apply this to one of your party members by going into your menu and selecting the proper Pokemon.

Materials Needed to Craft Body Press

Once Body Press TM becomes available, after you initially find it in the world, you can go ahead and craft it at the Pokemon Center. This is great if you are a fighting-type focused trainer so that you can apply this to everyone in your party. Below are the materials needed to craft the Body Press TM.

8,000 League Points

x5 Cetoddle Grease

x3 Hawlucha Down

x3 Pawniard Blade

League Points can be obtained as you complete tasks and objectives such as raids and battling gym leaders. You must locate the other necessary materials on your journey through the Paldea Region by fighting specific Pokemon.

Once you add Body Press to your inventory, check out our other guides for strong TM’s, such as Hydro Cannon for your water type, Blast Burn for your fire type, and Giga-Drain for absorbing the life out of your opponent to replenish your HP!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022