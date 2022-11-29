In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Giga Drain is one of the most substantial HP-draining moves from the Grass-type. With this ability, your Pokemon can deal damage while literally sucking the life out of your opponent. However, for your Pokemon to be able to learn this move, you must first locate the Giga Drain TM. If you’re wondering where to find it, look no further. Here’s where to find the Giga Drain TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

Where to Find Giga Drain TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Giga Drain TM can be found on one of the islands near Casseroya Lake (Islet). You can teleport to Casseroya Lake (Islet), then swim to that particular island to get to this TM. Since this TM comes in the form of a glowing Pokeball, you should be able to spot it easily, even if you’re far from it. You can refer to the map below to check the exact location of the TM.

As seen in the image below, the TM can be seen sitting on top of a rock on the island. Given the location of the TM, make sure you have beaten Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan, to unlock the swimming ability.

Once you have secured the Giga Drain TM into your bag, there will be a pop-up detailing the ability of the TM. Based on the in-game description, the Giga Drain is a nutrient-draining attack that enables your Pokemon to restore their HP up to half the damage taken by your opponent. So, for example, if you deal 100 damage to your opponent, then your Pokemon can gain health up to 50 HP.

Remember that before learning it, you must first craft the move using a TM machine at any Pokemon Center. For that, make sure you have these materials with you:

・8000 LP

・Hoppip Leaf x3

・Skiddo Leaf x3

・Capsakid Seed x5

And there you have it! This TM can be found near Casseroya Isle, where the Life Orb can also be found. Just ensure you have unlocked the swimming ability for Koraidon and Miraidon, and you should be good to go.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022