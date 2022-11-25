The Life Orb is an item capable of enhancing your Pokemon’s damage, but there’s a catch. With each attack it lands, your Pokemon will lose a small amount of HP. Even though the sky-high damage comes at a price, it’s still excellent to use when facing various enemies in competitive matches. This is because the Life Orb is considered meta in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, similar to the Flamethrower TM. Here’s where to find Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are two ways to obtain the Life Orb. The first is buying it for ₽50,000 at the Delibird Presents shop. To get to this shop, you need to teleport to the city of Mesagoza. On the map, this city is easily found in the middle of Paldea. The most important thing you should know before purchasing this item is that it’s only available once you have completed all the paths in the game. That includes Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends. See the map below for the exact location of the Delibird Presents shop in Mesagoza.

The second way to obtain the Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is by heading to a lone island located on the West of the Casseroya Lake (Islet). For full clarity, see the map below.

On this island, you’ll be able to find the Life Orb in front of a small rock and beneath a tree. The item itself comes in the form of a Pokeball that emanates a shiny red aura. Keep in mind that, unlike purchasing from the shop, you can get the Life Orb for free on this island regardless of whether or not you have completed all the paths.

And there you have it! That sums up where you can find Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As this item drains your Pokemon’s HP each turn, ideally you’ll want a tankier Pokemon to hold it. However, if that’s not the case, ensure you’re using the right follow-up moves to defeat your opponent quickly.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022