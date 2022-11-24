If you’re looking for a way to make your Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet more powerful, you should consider learning the Flamethrower TM. Based on the in-game description, this TM can cause the enemy to get scorched with an intense blast of fire. In addition, this move may also leave them with a burn status, causing their HP to deplete over time. Despite being a great ability, finding this TM can be tricky since the game doesn’t exactly tell you where it spawns. Here’s where to find the Flamethrower TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Flamethrower TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Flamethrower TM can be found near a boulder by the cliff of East Medali in West Province (Area Three). To get to this place, you need to teleport to Medali (East) and head to a particular high ground. To make things easier, we have marked a path on the map below that will take you to the exact TM location. All you need to do is follow the arrows which leads to a hill in the area.

Upon arriving in the high-ground area, you should see a large boulder with a trainer NPC nearby. The Flamethrower TM can be easily seen in front of the boulder due to its distinctive glowing yellow-green aura. You can check out the image below as reference.

Once you have secured the TM in your bag, you can craft copies of it at the Pokemon Center TM Machine. However, there are specific requirements to do so. Below are the required materials to craft copies of the Flamethrower TM:

1000 LP

Litleo Tuft x5

Hondour Fang x3

Numer Lava x3

Keep in mind that you’ll only be able to craft the Flamethrower TM by finding the one in the location above. Afterward, you can create as many copies as you like for your Fire-type Pokemon. This includes Fuecoco, Arcanine, Pyroar, and many others. If you’re using a different type of Pokemon, make sure to check other TMs that are worth learning.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022