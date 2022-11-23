Where to Find Hydro Cannon TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Technical moves, better known as TM’s, have been a staple in the Pokemon games that offer different abilities for your party to learn. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet added to this concept by allowing players to craft TM’s by finding the correct materials in the Paldea Region. While most TM’s are available for crafting, sometimes finding all the materials can take longer than finding the TM within the world. Hydro Cannon is a powerful water-type TM that is well hidden inside a cave towards the edge of the map and is a move players will want to add to their party. Keep reading to find the exact location of Hydro Cannon and the materials needed if you decide to go the crafting route.

Hydro Cannon Location

The image below shows the Hydro Cannon on the eastern side of the Glaseado Mountains. You will come across a cave along the mountain wall that holds three different TM’s, including Hydro Cannon, Plant Frenzy, and Blast Burn, each powerful for their specific Pokemon type.

This Cave can be difficult to notice as it blends in pretty well against the mountain wall. The best way to find the Cave is to start from the top and slowly make your way down. You will see a ledge with grass without going to the bottom of the mountain. Once you see green grass, you know you are getting closer. Use the image below as a reference point. You’ll notice snow up top, and right below, the player is on green grass.

Crafting Hydro Cannon

The required materials for crafting Hydro Cannon are the following:

14000 LP

Dondozo Whisker x5

Surprisingly, this TM takes fewer materials than most to craft. Remember that you may have to find the actual Hydro Cannon TM in the location mentioned before you have access to crafting it at the Poke Center. If you are primarily a water-based trainer, pick up as many of these moves as possible since it is so helpful in battle.

As you collect more TM’s, you will start to create a well-balanced party that can take on any trainer you come across. Another important aspect is to ensure your friendship level remains high with your Pokemon; to do that, you need to keep an eye on it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022