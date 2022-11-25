Both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature a wide array of Flying Type Teachable Moves, with Brave Bird being one of the strongest. Although performing the move also costs your Pokémon a lot of health. But given that only a few Pokémon in the game can learn the move by leveling up, where can you find it’s TM in the games? Now, in order to allow you to bring the most your of your team, here’s where to find the Brave Bird TM in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Brave Bird TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before we start, is a must that we point out that, in order to reach the TM, you will need to have unlocked the ability to climb with either Koraidon or Miraidon, depending on your version of choice.

With that said, you can find the Brave Bird TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet by heading to the top of the highest cliffs located between South Province (Area Four) and Los Platos. To be more specific, the cliffs will be highlighted on your map and will be located southeast of the small city.

Once at the top, you will be able to find the TM in an area facing the city, as you can check out in the image below.

How to Make a Brave Bird TM

Once you acquire the TM, you will then be able to make as many as you like by simply heading to a Poké Center, interacting with a TM Machine, selecting the TM from the list, and then expending 12,000 League Points, 5 Starly Fathers, 3 Rufflet Feathers, and 3 Rookidee Feathers.

To recap, here are all the items needed to make a Brave Bird TM:

12,000 LP.

5 Starly Fathers.

3 Rufflet Feathers.

3 Rookidee Feathers.

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2022