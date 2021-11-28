Where to Find Dark Pulse TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Want to get Dark Pulse TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

November 28th, 2021 by Gordon Bicker

Where-to-Find-Dark-Pulse-TM-in-Pokemon-Brilliant-Diamond-and-Shining-Pearl-article

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been taking the world by storm with the fusion of faithful remakes of the 2006 Pokémon installments and exciting new features all held within. Players have been rushing to get hold of all the best items and moves in the game and thus the Dark Pulse TM is a move that an abundance of people has been wanting to collect quickly and efficiently. In turn, this guide article will take you through how to get ‘Dark Pulse TM’ in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will likely be happy to hear you won’t be doing any fossil hunting in The Grand Underground for this collectable.

Get all of the Gym Badges and Make your Way to Victory Road

This particular (TM) move can’t be used/accessed until you collect every Gym Badge and proceed to Victory Road before the Pokemon League. However, the work required to obtain this particular move is worth the effort as it is one of the strongest Dark-type moves for Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You will no doubt be wanting to build up a greatly powerful team in the experience while leveling up and making your mark on the Sinnoh region. Collecting these moves will ensure that you are able to do that with style as you battle your Pokemon against other trainers in the world. The Dark Pulse move itself has an accuracy of 100 and a power of 80.

How to get Dark Pulse TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

After you have earned all the gym badges up to Victory Road, you can now begin the journey to get Dark Pulse TM. Firstly, the main exact location of Dark Pulse TM can be navigated to by following the pathway noted here. Enter Victory Road at the back exit at the Pokemon League then follow the path down and cross the bridge, Keep going down the path and then use ‘Rock Climb’ to get down the cliff. Now you will have a choice of routes to take when there is split paths, choose to keep heading left and use ‘Rock Climb’ once again to get up that particular cliff.

Now follow the path and go across the bridge to head up the staircase to a hidden area. You will now need to use ‘HM Strength’ to move the rocks in front of you. Push the bottom and top stones to the left so that you can get into the particular area more and then move the middle stone out of the way in a similar style up or down. Dark Pulse TM will now be able to be picked up and obtained!

Dark Pulse can now be taught to certain Pokemon that wouldn’t have unlocked it by the leveling up process before. A few of these Pokemon are Blastoise, Vulpix, Arceus, and many more.

There are a host of other moves that can be unlocked but will you be collecting Dark Pulse TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this month?

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.

