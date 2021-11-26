Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been taking the world by storm with the fusion of faithful remakes of the 2006 Pokémon instalments and exciting new features all held within. Players have been rushing to get hold of all the Pokemon up for grabs. One of the Pokémon that players have been going for is Kabuto. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get Kabuto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Unlocking the National Dex in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Firstly, before you can get Kabuto, you will need to obtain the national dex. This is due to the fact that Kabuto be caught in the wild, they will be obtained via the use of a Fossil instead. To get the National Dex you’ll have to encounter every Pokemon in the Sinnoh region. However, it should be noted that you simply only need to witness them and not actually catch them all. This also goes alongside the fact that you do not need to own both versions of the game to encounter every Pokemon.

While you are working through encountering all of the Pokemon keep a close eye on your Pokedex. When you have completed this task, go to ‘Sandgem Town’ and go to Professor Rowan’s lab to then speak to the professor inside and Professor Oak will then give you the National Dex upgrade at the end of the dialogue. Now that you have successfully been given the National Dex, you can now start to obtain Kabuto in the world.

How to get Kabuto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Since you have the National Dex, it is time to begin the process of obtaining the Pokemon Kabuto. This particular Pokemon can only be gained by extracting/’restoring’ the Dome Fossil at the Oreburgh Mining Museum. In order to get the Dome Fossil, you will need to head into the Grand Underground which you can find the steps about how to access through this article which lists the steps to do so.

Once you have entered the Grand Underground, start exploring around and dig up any fossils and treasures you find and these will shine and flash as yellow VFX in-game which are also marked with a diamond on the minimap itself. When you interact with the treasure spot with your trainer, it will start the digging minigame for you to experience and you will also be able to obtain fossils through this method.

Keep venturing through the Grand Underground’s vast ecosystem and interact with any of the treasure/digging spots that you see until you eventually dig up the Dome Fossil. When you have successfully found and collected it, head to the Oreburgh Mining Museum. There will be a scientist at the front reception desk of the museum, speak to them and you will be able to restore the fossil. After you have restored the Dome Fossil you will be given Kabuto to add to your collection of Pokemon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.