Where to Find Earthquake TM in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have many favorable TMs that players will want to teach to their favorite Pokemon. However, some may not be so plentiful or easy to come by. One of the more powerful Ground-type moves in the game, Earthquake, fits just that. Here is where to get TM26 Earthquake in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Where to find Earthquake in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are three sources where you can find this powerful TM in the Gen IV remakes. Here are their sources:

Wayward Cave

After obtaining the Cut and Strength HMs as well as having taught TM70 Flash to one of your party Pokemon, you can find Earthquake by backtracking to Wayward Cave. This place is located in the path beneath the Cycling Road. This cave has two entrances. Go to the left section which is under the bridge. It’s going to be a bit hidden, so you will want to move your character up until you enter a cave.

Right away, you’ll be faced with a mostly pitch-black cave and pushable boulders. Navigate through them and go down to the next floor. You’ll have to perform a series of Bicycle jumps on the dirt ramps presented to you. Follow the dirt ramp patch until you reach the rightmost side of this cave’s room. You’ll eventually ride down several sets of stairs and enter one final room. Earthquake will be on the floor for pickup.

Battlepark

After beating the Elite Four and obtaining the National Dex, you can participate in the Battle Tower. You can farm this place for an exclusive set of currency called Battle Points. You’ll earn these Battle Points (BP) at the end of each streak. The longer your streak, the more points you get.

Use these BP to buy an assortment of items like stat boosters, berries, held items, and even TMs. Of the TM selection, Earthquake is part of it, costing 80 BP. It’s a bit steep but worth the moderate grind.

Grand Underground

One of the newer features of the Gen IV remakes is the Grand Underground, a huge open area where players can play online or locally with other people and do things like mining, creating their secret bases, and catching a bunch of non-Sinnoh native Pokemon.

As you progress through the game and unlock new areas, you’ll eventually find NPCs who do sell items in exchange for the shards and other treasures you dug up from the walls. Sometimes, they will even sell TM26 Earthquake, allowing you to add more of this into your inventory.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.