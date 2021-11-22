Where to Find Fire Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To evolve certain Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll need a Fire Stone. Like in the original games, coming across these Evolutionary Stones isn’t as easy as walking into the region’s department store and buying from unlimited quantities. To get your hands on a Fire Stone, you’ll need either a bit of know-how or some good old-fashioned luck.

How to Find a Fire Stone

For not one, but two, secured Fire Stones, you’ll need the ability to Surf that comes with beating Hearthome City Gym Leader Fantina. Once you’ve got your fifth badge, return to Floaroma Town and towards the bridge that crosses over into Route 205.

From here, use HM Surf to take the river west to Fuego Ironworks. The river has some bends and follows a slightly odd path but eventually reaches a block where you want to exit towards the grassy patch on your north. Walk up a little, and you should be able to see Fuego Ironworks above you.

Once you’ve arrived at the Ironworks, get back on dry land and enter the building. If you follow the moving puzzle around the building, you can get your hands on one Fire Stone in the northeast corner of the building and one from talking with Fuego by his furnace. You can also snag TM Flamethrower from right beside the furnace, making this a very worthwhile trip for the Fire-type on your team.

Another way of finding a Fire Stone in the new Pokémon games is through mining in sparkling spots throughout the Grand Underground. However, finding a Fire Stone through this method is much more random, and you’re just as likely to find a different type of Evolutionary Stone or other treasures. So, make sure you’ve claimed both Fire Stones from Fuego Ironworks before toiling away in the mines.

For more on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, check out our list on where to get Gen 1-4 starter Pokémon in the new remasters. Or, if you’re looking to evolve some more of your Pokemon, see our guide on tracking down the Dusk Stone.

Pokémon Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch.