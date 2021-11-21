Where to Get Gen 1-4 Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Check out where to get all starters on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

November 21st, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Starter-Brilliant-Diamond-1

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl give both newcomers to the franchise and long-time fans the ability to catch all the starter Pokémon from the series first four generations. With that said, here’s how to catch all starter Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. 

Where to Get Gen 1-4 Starter Pokémon in Pokémon BDSP

You can get all starter Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on the Grand Underground, across many areas, and only after defeating the Elite Four and getting the National Pokédex. You can get the National Pokédex by visiting Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing your Sinnoh Pokédex.

With that out of the way, you can find Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, and Turtwig in Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and in Sunlit Cavern. Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, and Piplup can be found in Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and in Still-Water Cavern. The Fire-type starters, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, and Chimchar can all be found in Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and in Sandsear Cave.

To recap, here’s where you can catch all the starter Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl:

  • Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, and Turtwig: Can be found on Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern.
  • Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, and Piplup: Can be found on Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern.
  • Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, and Chimchar: Can be found on Volcanic Cave, Typhlo Cavern, and Sandsear Cave.

Keep in mind that, as we said above, all areas are located in the Grand Underground and you will only be able to spot the Pokémon on them after getting the National Pokédex.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

