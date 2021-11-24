Where to Find Ice Beam TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among the many moves in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of the acclaimed Nintendo DS exclusives Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Ice Beam is among the best. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find Ice Beam TM in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can bring out the cold to all that stand in your way.

Where to Find Ice Beam TM in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

To get Ice Beam TM in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl you first need to head to Route 211, located left of Celestic Town. Once there head to Mt. Coronet and use HM Strength to pass over the obstacles so that you can head north towards a set of stairs. Go down the stairs and use HM Defog to clear your view. After doing that, go north until you reach another set of stairs, this time going up. After doing that, follow the path to Route 216 and go left until you reach a place where you can rock climb. Climb the wall and head right until you reach the third item present in the area, which will be the Ice Beam TM (TM13).

To recap, here’s how to find Ice Beam TM in Pokémon BDSP:

Go to Route 211.

Head to Mt. Coronet.

Go north and then down the stairs.

Go north and up the stairs.

Follow the patch to Route 216.

Go left and use Rock Climb to reach the upper area.

Go right until you spot Ice Beam TM.

Get the item.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.