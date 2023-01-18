Where to Find Juzumaru in Persona 3 Portable

Completing optional requests for Elizabeth can get you a ton of sweet rewards in Persona 3 Portable, so it’s best to find the items she needs whenever she asks. An early Elizabeth request tasks you with finding a katana called Juzumaru which can be found in Thebel, the first block of Tartarus. This request becomes available very early in Persona 3 Portable as it’s one of the first requests overall, but there’s no deadline so you can take as long as you need to find and deliver this rare sword to Elizabeth. Here’s where you can find it in Tartarus.

Juzumaru Location in Persona 3 Portable

As the request details state, Juzumaru is located in Thebel, the first block of Tartarus. Thebel is comprised of the first 16 floors of Tartarus, so you have access to it from the beginning of the game. Thebel also contains the weakest shadows in the game, so prowling through its dozen or so floors should not prove to be a problem for even the most inexperienced party of persona users.

Juzumaru is a rare item so it is contained in rare chests, which have a unique golden appearance. These chests are found randomly just like normal chests throughout Tartarus, so your best bet to find Juzumaru is to start from the first floor of Tartarus and work your way up to the top of Thebel. These chests commonly appear on floors 4 and 11 of Tartarus, so you can repeatedly visit them to find the sword quickly. Juzumaru can also be obtained as a reward from Shuffle Time. It has a very low chance of being rewarded from level two sword cards, so try to pick those if they appear after defeating shadows.

Once you obtain the katana, head back to the Velvet Room and deliver it to Elizabeth to complete the request. Remember, there’s no set due date for this quest. You can take as long as you need to find the sword and work on other requests in the meantime if you don’t want to grind for it.

