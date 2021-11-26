Where to Find Leaf Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Leaf Stone returns as a necessary tool for evolving multiple Grass-type Pokémon. So if you want a Ludicolo, Gloom, or Vileplume, you’ll need to get hold of this evolutionary stone to make it happen.

Unlike in other Pokémon games, you can’t simply purchase a Leaf Stone from the region’s department store. In this guide, we’ll break down how you can get your hands on the coveted item.

How to Get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To find the only Leaf Stone above ground in Sinnoh, you’ll need to have beaten the region’s fifth Gym Leader so that you can use the HM Surf. If you have Surf, go to Floaroma Town and head east to Route 205. Stop at the bridge that crosses the river at the base of Route 205 and face left before using the HM.

Ride your Bibarel down the path of the river as it bends and eventually turns into the Fuego Ironworks area, which holds the Fire Stone. Jump back on land south of the river, ignoring the ironworks, and go through the trees below you. The path cuts through to a previously inaccessible area of Floaroma Meadow, and just a few more steps south is the Leaf Stone.

The other method of finding a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is less reliable. Still, it is viable if you have the time and patience to explore the Grand Underground. You can find Leaf Stones by mining in sparkling spots throughout the Grand Underground in the same manner you might find fossils, shards, or other treasures.

