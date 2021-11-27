Where to Find Snowman Components in Genshin Impact

The Shadow Amidst Snowstorms event is finally here in Genshin Impact, and players must collect Snowman Components and build Puffy Snowmen to earn the new quest rewards. The event will run from November 25 through December 13, and the event shop will remain available for one week after that, closing on December 20. You don’t have to be very far in Genshin Impact to participate in this event, so most players will be able to take part in the festivities. The first part of the event is called Born of the Snow, and you’ll have to complete special training in Dragonspine to build snowmen. Here’s how to collect Snowman Components in Genshin Impact.

How to Start Shadow Amidst Snowstorms

In order to begin the event, you’ll need to meet a few criteria first. To start Shadow Amidst Snowstorms, you must complete the following quests in the Dragonspine region:

For a Tomorrow Without Tears

Traveler Observation Report

Lost in the Snow

It’s worth noting that the Traveler Observation Report quest, which is unlocked immediately after completing For a Tomorrow Without Tears, typically requires a minimum Adventure Rank of 40 to begin. For this event, however, the requirement has been lowered to Adventure Rank 20. Once you’ve finished all of the quests listed above, you can start the introductory quest for the event called The Snowy Past.

How to Get Snowman Components in Genshin Impact

After starting the event and hanging out with Albedo for a while, it’s time to start building Puffy Snowmen. This is the requirement for Born of the Snow, the first event challenge. You can see all the Puffy Snowman locations on the map by clicking the Locate Puffy Snowman button on the event menu. You’ll need Snowman Components to build them though. A full Puffy Snowman requires the following five parts to build:

Head

Hat

Hands

Scarf

Eyes

Nose

To get Snowman Components, all you have to do is complete Dragonspine Special Training challenges. All of the challenges reward Snowman Heads, but you’ll need to complete the Tracker Training challenge in order to obtain the other four parts. The Tracker Training challenge involves melting Ice Crystal Piles scattered around the Dragonspine area. Bring a Pyro character for easy melting. Klee or Yanfei in particular are great picks, but any Pyro character will do.

The Tracker Training challenge is the best way to obtain Snowman Components since most of the Ice Crystal Piles will have a component in them. You can do the other Dragonspine Special Training challenges too, but remember, you’ll only get Snowman Heads from those. If you have extra components, then you can trade with friends by selecting Exchange Components from the event menu.

Hello, Travelers! Version 2.3 "Shadows Amidst Snowstorms" is now online!

The Strategy Guides Contest for the new Version has begun today! Submission Period: November 24, 2021 – January 3, 2022 23:59 (UTC+8) Click Here to Participate >>> https://t.co/8kLnroMC50#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/8P8riD3vO2 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) November 24, 2021

How to Get the Cinnabar Spindle

In order to get the four-star event sword, the Cinnabar Spindle, all you have to do is build one Puffy Snowman. That means you’ll need one of each component. Of course, Genshin Impact players know that obtaining the weapon is only the first step. To get the refinement materials for the Cinnabar Spindle, you’ll have to collect event currency and purchase them from the event shop.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on November 26th, 2021