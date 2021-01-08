Genshin Impact Albedo Character and Build Guide

Genshin Impact Version 1.2 introduced us to Albedo, the soft-spoken Chief Alchemist of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. He also happens to be a talented artist who loves to sketch the world around him. This 5-star Geo and sword-wielding character provides some quality support, but can dish out some solid damage of his own (especially with the Festering Desire, a sword earned from the Chalk Prince and the Dragon event).

Albedo’s banner is either just about over, or has ended, depending on when you are reading this guide. He’ll reappear again later down the line, we just don’t know when. I’ll update this article to reflect his return whenever he reappears in a new banner. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to spend responsibly if they’re reading this at the tail end of his Secretum Secretorum banner. He is a 5-star after all.

Genshin Impact Albedo Breakdown

Below are listed Albedo’s full set of attacks and abilities, his passive talents, constellations, and finally all of his ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide, following Albedo’s constellations.

Albedo Attacks and Abilities

Melee: Favonius Bladework – Weiss Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using alchemy, which deals AoE Geo damage on appearance. When enemies within the Solar Isotoma field take damage, the Solar Isotoma will generate Transient Blossoms which deal AoE Geo damage. Damage dealt scales off Albedo’s defense. Transient Blossoms can only be generated once every 2s. When a character is located at the locus of the Solar Isotoma, the Solar Isotoma will accumulate Geo power to form a crystallized platform that lifts the character up to a certain height. Only one crystallized platform can exist at a time. Only one Solar Isotoma created by Albedo can exist at a time, and it is considered a Geo construct. Hold to designate the location of the skill. The Solar Isotoma can be stood on and used as an “elevator” of sorts.

Elemental Burst: Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide Under Albedo’s command, Geo crystals surge and burst forth, dealing AoE Geo damage in front of him. If a Solar Isotoma created by Albedo himself is on the field, 7 Fatal Blossoms will be generated in the Solar Isotoma field, bursting violently into bloom and dealing AoE Geo damage. Tectonic Tide damage and Fatal Blossom damage will not generate Transient Blossoms.



Albedo Passive Talents

Homuncular Nature Using Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide increases the Elemental Mastery of nearby party members by 125 for 10s.

Calcite Might Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma deal 25% more damage to opponents whose HP is below 50%

Flash of Genius When Albedo crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product.



Albedo Constellations

Flower of Eden Transient Blossoms generated by Albedo’s Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma regenerate 1.2 energy for Albedo.

Opening of Phanerozoic Transient Blossoms generated by Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma grant Albedo Fatal Reckoning for 30s. Each stack of Fatal Reckoning increases damage by 30% of Albedo’s defense. The effect stacks up to 4 times. Unleashing Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide consumes all stacks of Fatal Reckoning, increasing the damage dealt by Tectonic Tide and Fatal Blossoms based on the number of stacks consumed.

Grace of Helios Increases the level of Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Descent of Divinity Solar Isotoma increases Plunging Attack damage by 30% for active party-members within the AoE.

Tide of Hadean Increases the level of Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Dust of Purification If active party members with the AoE are protected by a shield created by Crystalize, Solar Isotoma increases their damage by 17%.



Albedo Build Suggestions

Albedo works well as a DPS/Support hybrid character in Genshin Impact. If you’re gunning for optimal play he’ll fit in best with other Geo characters (namely Ningguang). Pop him in and out of combat to take advantage of his short skill cooldown and high energy regeneration. While defense may not appear to be a terrible stat for Albedo due to how Solar Isotama scales, it’s not really all that viable for him until you’ve unlocked his second Constellation, which will require either deep pockets or solid luck in later banners. Attack percentage, Geo damage, and crit damage are optimal for Albedo in Genshin Impact.

4-star swords that pair well with Albedo are the Festering Desire (currently an event-only sword) and Favonius Sword. If you’ve pulled the 5-star Skyward Blade then use that over everything else.

Festering Desire: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 16/20/24/28/32% and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%. Secondary: Energy Recharge. Since Albedo’s Elemental Skill is on a wildly short cooldown (3.5s) you can spam it for increased damage while wielding this blade. Energy Recharge means his Elemental Burst can be charged and ready for use well before it comes off cooldown.

Favonius Sword: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s. Secondary: Energy Recharge. ALL THE TECTONIC TIDES. ALL OF THEM!

Skyward Sword: Crit Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases movement speed by 10%, increases attack speed by 10%, and increases the damage of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s. Secondary: Energy Recharge. Albedo can take on a more aggressive DPS role with this sword, since his Elemental Burst will normally be ready for use the moment it comes off cooldown. Perfect his role as support, and for those who want to main him.



Artifact sets in Genshin Impact that work well with Albedo are Archaic Petra and Noblesse Oblige. Having a mixed 2/2 of each or full four-piece bonus from either set are fine, though you really only want to go for a full set of Archaic Petra if you are using Albedo within predominately Geo parties. Aim for attack percentage, Geo damage, and crit damage. Defense isn’t entirely worthless, but shouldn’t be prioritized.

Archaic Petra (Domain of Guyun) (2) Geo DMG Bonus +15% (4) Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Elemental Burst DMG +20% (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.



Albedo Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver, 3x Cecilia, 3x Divining Scroll, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 2x Basalt Pillar, 10x Cecilia, 15x Divining Scroll, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment, 4x Basalt Pillar, 20x Cecilia, 12x Sealed Scroll, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 8x Basalt Pillar, 30x Cecilia, 18x Sealed Scroll, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk, 12x Basalt Pillar, 45x Cecilia, 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone, 20x Basalt Pillar, 60x Cecilia, 24x Forbidden Curse Scroll, 120000 Mora



Albedo Talent Level-Up Materials