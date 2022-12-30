The Stored Power is one of the most powerful Psychic-type moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The way this move works is that it is able to amplify the stats of previous moves used in a battle and hit multiple Pokemon at once. So, for example, if you have used Swords Dance or Nasty Plot, the Stored Power will become more potent with each boost. Additionally, the damage output of this move can be increased even further with support from moves like Quiver Dance and Calm Mind. If you’re interested in learning this deadly move, ensure you know where to find Stored Power TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Stored Power TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find the Stored Power TM on a lone island nearby the North Province (Area One) Watchtower. Unfortunately, due to the location of this TM, the only way you can reach this place is by swimming, meaning that you have to beat Klawf to unlock the swimming ability for Miraidon or Koraidon. Alternatively, if you haven’t unlocked the North Province (Area One) Watchtower, you can teleport to North Province (Area One) since it’s the second closest point to reach this TM. Check out the map that’s been marked with an orange flag below to help you find this TM.

Once you get to the island, you’ll be able to spot the TM easily, given that it’s sitting in plain sight. The image below shows the surrounding area of the TM to assist you in looking for it. To add it to your bag, walk to the TM and press “A” on your Joy-Con.

Now that you have added it to your collection, you can craft more copies using a TM machine at any Pokemon Center. However, ensure you have these materials first before doing so:

800 League Points

3 Gothita Eyelash

3 Ralts Dust

Pokemon That Can Learn Stored Power

The Stored Power move can deal massive damage, and when paired with a decent Pokemon that can learn it, it will make you tougher to beat during battles. Given that this is a Psychic-type move, you should consider using one of these powerful Psychic-type Pokemon to learn it.

Oranguru

Indeedee

Wigglytuff

Slowbro

Hypno

Gardevoir

Blissey

Dunsparce

And that sums up all you need to know about where to find the Stored Power TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Stored Power can stack up and boost the stats of your previous moves, which can be used to set up sweeping attacks or to break through bulky Pokemon. Understanding how to use this move effectively can give you an edge in the competitive Pokemon scene.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022