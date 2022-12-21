Where to Get Nasty Plot TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nasty Plot is a special Attacker’s best friend, especially for the value it gives at high-level play. It just isn’t possible to sweep every Pokemon with a Belly Drum and physical attack combo. Special Attacks have their own properties that can turn the tide in battle. So, to get you some Sp. Attack-increasing moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, here’s where you can get the Nasty Plot TM.

Where to Get Nasty Plot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are two sources where you can get Nasty Plot before being able to craft it at a ™ Machine. The first source is to get from the endgame area called Area Zero. Upon completing the Path of Legends, Victory Road, and Starfall Street, you can access this area. However, you have to get to a point in the game where you can once again use your rideable legendary to get to this specific area.

Once you can revisit the area with your Koraidon or Miraidon, go to Research Station No. 2. From here, use your legendary to climb the cliffs behind the area. Follow the path until you see the glowing yellow pickup. This is where Nasty Plot is. With the TM now in your possession, you can now replicate it for future use.

The second area in which you can get the Nasty Plot TM is in your respective game’s academy. After passing your history classes, talk to Raifort who will then ask you to see the 4 legendary Pokemon. Upon doing so, she will reward you with TM 140, Nasty Plot.

Now with the TM in your possession, you can start crafting it. You will need the following to do so:

5,000 LP

3 Meowth Fur

3 Spiritomb Fragments

3 Tatsugiri Scales

Spiritombs might be a bit difficult to come by, but by manipulating mass outbreaks, this problem can be mitigated almost entirely.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

