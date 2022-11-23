Are you wondering what all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet History Answers are so you can pass both the Midterm and Final exams? As a student of the Academy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must pass exams for each subject. By passing these exams, you will become certified and earn yourself some rewards for your Pokémon. One of the school subjects you will need to pass is History. Here are all Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s History answers.

All Pokémon Scarlet and Violet History Answers

To pass, you must correctly answer three out of five questions on a midterm. You also need to answer four out of five questions on a final exam to pass. You will be rewarded with Exp. Candy for passing every exam.

Here are all answers to the History Midterm:

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region? The Great Crater of Paldea

What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero? Treasure

How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region? Approximately 2,000 years ago

How many years ago was this academy built? 805 years ago

Those seeking _ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea Knowledge

Here are all answers to the History Exam:

What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called? Area Zero

How many years ago was this academy founded? 805 Years Ago

Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures? A Folding Fan

Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities? Heath

How many years ago did Professor Turo invent Tera Orbs? 10 Years Ago



