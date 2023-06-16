Where to Find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in Warzone DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dead Drops are dumpsters that allow players to stash gear in Call of Duty DMZ. Sometimes players will have to complete missions where they will be required to drop specific items into certain Dead Drops across the map. “Night Operation,” a tier 2 White Lotus mission, and “Substantial Findings,” a tier 3 Black Mous mission, both require finding this Dead Drop — so it’s better to come prepared and know where to find it. Here is where you can find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop Location in Warzone DMZ

Warzone DMZ players can find the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop in the Al Mazrah map on the northeastern side of the map. More specifically, the Al Sharim Pass Dead Drop is located north of the Akhdar Village and east of Zaya Observatory. You can use the image attached to this guide as a reference point, where my marker points to the exact location of the Dead Drop. It can be hard to spot at first, but the Dead Drop is between two buildings.

When you spawn on the map, use any vehicle to get to this location quickly! As you approach this area, be prepared to fight many soldiers, as this location is riddled with them. I had the best of luck coming from the southern side of the area and climbing up the ladder against the outer wall — leading right to the Dead Drop location. This way, getting to the Dead Drop location is possible without being spotted and attacked. Or, if you want to be a risk-taker — you can come into this area gun-blazing; make sure you are well-equipped.

Run to the Dead Drop dumpster and press the corresponding button to interact with it. There are plenty of missions where you must find other Dead Drops — such as the Town Center Dead Drop. They can be hard to find at first, but you’ll eventually learn each of the Dead Drop’s locations in no time.

