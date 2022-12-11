Where to Find The Circle of Bones in Destiny 2?

The Circle of Bones in Destiny 2 is basically a room within the depths of the Hellmouth on the Moon. Although you don’t specifically need to make your way to this place if you don’t want to, there are two particular quest steps that will eventually lead you to the Circle of Bones in Destiny 2.

One of these quest steps is related to the Deathbringer Exotic, while the other is related to the Legendary Submachine Gun known as Every Waking Moment. If you’re in pursuit of these two steps, here’s how you can make your way to the spot.

How to Get to The Circle of Bones in Destiny 2?

As the name suggests, the Circle of Bones is indeed a circular location. You’ll find a handful of Hive enemies in this region. It’s nothing that a grenade or two can’t deal with. To get to this place, you will first have to land at the Sanctuary on the Moon.

From the Sanctuary, there are two ways that lead to the Hellmouth. You could either go through Archer’s Line and then make a right. Or you could make your way to Sorrow’s Harbor and then make a left. It’s really difficult to miss the Hellmouth structure. It’s a huge stone gateway with two entrances on both sides.

Head inside this structure and make your way down. There should be a doorway to your right. Go through that doorway, and keep following the path straight till you come to a circular area to your right. This place is known as The Gatehouse. From this place, take a right through a small door and keep following this path straight. You’ll notice the name “Circle of Bones” pop up right above your ability bar in the game.

Once you’re here, you can get your hands on the Withered Plumes from one of the ledges on your left. The quest related to the Deathbringer Exotic starts from here as well. There’s nothing really special about this area. It does have a few mini-bosses, but their spawns are very erratic. Moreover, this place isn’t instanced, so if you don’t encounter a mini-boss here, there’s a high chance someone got to them before you did.

- This article was updated on December 11th, 2022