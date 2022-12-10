Destiny 2 Prolonged Engagement God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Prolonged Engagement is a new weapon in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph that can be obtained by completing strikes and earning rank-up packages from Commander Zavala. Prolonged Engagement is a kinetic Stasis Submachine Gun.

This weapon comes with a Lightweight Frame which means it has great handling and allows you to move faster with it equipped. The basic origin traits are either Vanguard’s Vindication which grants health on final blows with Prolonged Engagement or Veist Stinger which allows a small chance to reload the magazine and increase ADS movement speed when damaging enemies.

Here are the basic stats for Prolonged Engagement in Destiny 2:

Impact: 15

15 Range: 25

25 Stability: 46

46 Handling: 68

68 Reload Speed: 29

29 Magazine: 36

Prolonged Engagement PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

What holds Prolonged Engagement back is its range and its reload speed. The best PvP barrel for Prolonged Engagement is Extended Barrel as it increases range and recoil control but decreases handling which is okay since the handling is already so high. The mag of choice is Flared Magwell as it will greatly increase the reload speed and offer a slight boost to stability.

Prolonged Engagement has many perks to choose from which means there are many great synergies to create. Subsistence is the best perk for the Prolonged Engagement PvP God Roll because it will automatically reload 17% of the weapon after defeating enemies.

One for All is arguably the best pick for the second perk because it grants a 35% increase in damage after damaging three separate enemies within three seconds. With these perks, Prolonged Engagement is a great Submachine Gun in PvE, but is it better than The Manticore with its catalyst?

Prolonged Engagement PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Like the PvE God Roll, reload speed and range are also primary concerns with the Prolonged Engagement PvP God Roll. Because of that, the best attachments are Smallbore and Flared Magwell. With these attachments, you’ll get a moderate boost to stability and range while granting a large boost to reload speed.

For the first perk, Subsistence is good but Dynamic Weapon Sway is better for PvP as there are fewer combatants to kill. Dynamic Weapon Sway increases the accuracy and stability of the weapon while continuously holding down the trigger. Plus, it pairs really well with Target Lock which increases the damage dealt the longer Prolonged Engagement remains on a target.

Prolonged Engagement is an excellent weapon, especially with this God Roll. The Vanguard’s Vindication basic origin trait is great. This God Roll might even compete with the IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 God Roll.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2022