Where to Find the Punching Glove in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Delibird Presents is a one-stop shop for many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet items. This ranges from items held by your party that can buff your Pokemon in a battle to evolution stones for a specific type of Pokemon. Since some of these items cost a ton of Poke Dollars, it is wise to save as much money as possible, considering you never know what you will need to buy. One of the better items available at Delibird Presents is the Punching Glove, which can boost the power of the holder’s punching moves and prevents direct contact with targets. Keep reading to find out which Delibird location offers the Punching Glove and the requirements to purchase.

Location of the Punching Glove in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Punching Glove is available at Delibird Presents in Mesagoza shown in the image below. The item goes for a whopping 15,000 Poke Dollars, making it on the higher end regarding cost. You can click on Battle Items in the store menu to access it. It is important to note that this item will become available once you have beaten four gym leaders and received four badges.

Another way you can receive the Punching Glove is by defeating seven Pokemon trainers in East Province (Area Three). Once you complete that, you can speak to the Battle League Rep at the Pokemon Center in the east in Zapapico, who will reward you with the Punching Glove. This is the recommended route if you have yet to receive four gym badges, although each will take a fair amount of time. The Battle League Rep is in a black suit with a yellow bubble above him.

Before you leave this location, there are a few items you should purchase as well that you’ll for sure find helpful for battle, especially 6 star raids. These include Focus Sash and Ability Shield. The former helps keep your Pokemon alive during a fatal blow, while the latter helps protect your Pokemon from being stripped of their special abilities.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022