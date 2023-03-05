Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest players can use a wide array of different weapons and tools, going from extremely rare but lethal picks such as the Katana to various types of Axes, Guns, and a Stun Baton. But where can you find the Stun Baton? Here’s where to find the Stun Baton in Sons of the Forest.

Where to Find the Stun Baton in Sons of the Forest

You will be able to find the Stun Baton in Sonso f the Forest by first heading to the Islands’ leftmost area, more specifically to the area where the cave featuring both the ever-handy Rope Gun and the Cross are located.

The cave will be easy to spot as it will be located by the side of a large river bank, you can check out the location of the cave on the game’s map in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once in the area, you will be able to find the Stun Baton by heading south through the river, where you will be able to find it stuck in a pile of skulls. There will be no enemies close to the baton so feel free to just go toward it and get it.

The Baton will already be fully charged once you acquire it but once its charge is depleted you will need to make use of a set of batteries in order to make it fully functional again.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Where to Find Batteries in Sons of the Forest

You can find batteries by visiting abandoned campsites, caves, and bunkers all over the Island. Unfortunately, given that the batteries are available at random there is no way to accurately pinpoint locations in which they will be a 100% guaranteed loot.

- This article was updated on March 5th, 2023