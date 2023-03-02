Best Graphics Settings in Sons of the Forest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When it comes to graphics in Sons of the Forest, it comes down to what you’re looking for and what your PC can handle. If you’re looking for the best performance with the best frame rate or the best overall picture which would be the best fidelity in Sons of the Forest, you’ve come to the right place.

The graphics settings can be adjusted by opening the Options menu and selecting the Graphics tab. Your PC should automatically determine what the best graphics are for its capabilities, but if you want to tweak it a bit more for the best settings (and no, this isn’t where you can turn on Big Head mode) then follow these instructions.

In general, you can set the Quality Preset to determine the image fidelity and performance. Lower quality means higher framerates and higher quality can mean lower framerates. It all depends on your PC, but you can achieve the best of both worlds by experimenting with the graphics settings while playing.

Best Graphics Settings for Fidelity in Sons of the Forest

Draw Distance – Ultra

– Ultra Ambient Occlusion – High

– High Fog Quality – High

– High Anisotropic Textures – On

– On Shadow Quality – High

– High Clouds – High

– High Grass – High

– High Water – High

– High Parallax Distance – Ultra

– Ultra Billboard Quality – High

– High Texture Resolution – Full

– Full Anti Aliasing – N/A

– N/A Dynamic Resolution – DLSS

– DLSS DLSS – Quality

– Quality Bloom – On

– On Screen Space Reflection – On

– On Motion Blur – On

– On Micro Shadowing – On

– On Contact Shadows – On

– On Chromatic Aberration – On

– On Film Grain – Off

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you select the graphics options above, you’ll experience the best fidelity in Sons of the Forest. Granted, your PC may not be able to handle the best graphics and the framerate may drop because of it. With graphics so sharp, you might need the best armor in the game to protect yourself from the horror that awaits.

Best Graphics Settings for Performance in Sons of the Forest

Draw Distance – High

– High Ambient Occlusion – Medium

– Medium Fog Quality – Low

– Low Anisotropic Textures – Off

– Off Shadow Quality – Medium

– Medium Clouds – Medium

– Medium Grass – Medium

– Medium Water – Medium

– Medium Parallax Distance – Medium

– Medium Billboard Quality – Medium

– Medium Texture Resolution – Full

– Full Anti Aliasing – N/A

– N/A Dynamic Resolution – DLSS

– DLSS DLSS – Performance

– Performance Bloom – On

– On Screen Space Reflection – On

– On Motion Blur – On

– On Micro Shadowing – On

– On Contact Shadows – On

– On Chromatic Aberration – On

– On Film Grain – Off

If you select the graphics options above, you’ll experience the best performance in Sons of the Forest. Just like with fidelity, with these performance options, you will get great framerate, but you also might be able to push your graphics even higher to get a compromise of great framerates with a great picture. It all comes down to your PC.

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023