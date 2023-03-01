What is the Best Armor in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

As you work your way through the nights of Sons of the Forest, knowing what the best armor is could be the difference between life and death in this terrifying survival/horror experience. Not only that, but since certain pieces of equipment are hard to come by, such as the Zipline Rope, you may need to know what to save for the future. Let’s dive right in and find out what the best armor is in Sons of the Forest, and when you may be finally able to make full use of them.

What Is The Best Armor In Sons of the Forest? – Beginning, Mid-Game, End-Game

While working on building your crafting skills to the max, knowing which armor sets are the best to work toward is rather important. Starting from the Beginning of the game, and working our way to the end game, let’s find out which armor sets are worth your time, and which ones you should leave behind.

Best Beginning Game Armor Set – Creepy Armor

A returning favorite from The Forest, players will want to work toward getting their hands on the Creepy Armor as quickly as possible. While it may look nasty to have on your person at any given point, the defensive boosts and the ease of crafting make this a solid choice for the best early-game armor set that players can make. To create this gross armor, you’ll need to gather the following:

Mutant Skin

Since you’ll need to skin monsters to claim this, make sure that you’re well-stocked and ready for battle with something like the Shotgun before jumping in to take them on.

Best Mid-Game Armor Set – Bone Armor

If you’re hoping to protect yourself before you wreck yourself as you make your way further into the terrifying and creepy forest that lies before you, you’ll need some better armor. While the Bone Armor may not have the highest defensive stats in the game, you’ll be able to survive a fair number of blows while wearing it, and its ease of creation makes it the best mid-game armor available so far.

If you’re hoping to make some of this for yourself, you’ll need to find and use the following materials to deck yourself out in this terrifying armor:

x4 Bones

x1 Rope

x1 Duct Tape

That’s it! With those simple materials, you’ll be ready to take on some of the more challenging enemies that the game can throw your way, all without succumbing to your injuries. While Rope can be somewhat of a challenge to find, this armor is worth the time and effort, especially at this point of the game.

Best End-Game Armor Set – Golden Armor

They always say — all that glitters is gold, and while this may be the shooting star you’ve been waiting for, it’s going to require a fair bit of time and patience to finally claim your own set. However, once you have finally gotten your hands on this magnificent armor set, you’ll be near impossible to stop.

If it’s the best armor in the game, it’s going to also be the hardest set to get. That’s right, you can’t even craft this set of armor, it’s so good. You’ll need to find it in the Magma Cavern. You will need to find the Maintenance Keycard to finally claim this armor for your own, but we promise you, it’s worth it.

Now that you’re ready to hit the town, make sure that you know how the basic functions of the game work, such as stats, how to use a sled for better maneuverability, and where to find the rope gun. You’ll need any help you can get to survive your time on Site 2, so take advantage of it while you still can.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023