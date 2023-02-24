All Stats in Sons of the Forest, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

What makes Sons of the Forest so scary is not the cannibals, but the way the game doesn’t explain anything to you, like what the stats mean. If you are familiar with survival games, you might know what some of the stats are, but if you aren’t you’ll be lost in Sons of the Forest.

What Does Each Stat Mean in Sons of the Forest

To make things easier, I will separate the stats in Sons of the Forest into two parts: character stats and weapon stats. Let’s start with character stats.

There are four basic character stats in Sons of the Forest. They are strength, hunger, thirst, and tiredness. Strength deals with the damage you deal and can take. Hunger, thirst, and tiredness are pretty self-explanatory.

You also have health which is the red bar around your mini-map and stamina which is the blue bar. If you are hungry, tired, thirsty, or cold, your maximum stamina will decrease. If you have any of those negative conditions for too long, you’ll lose health and die.

As you play the game, you’ll stumble upon temporary character stats like cold. These will come and go based on your environment.

Next, we have three weapon stats. Just like the character stats, they are never explained. The top green stat is speed, the middle red stat is damage, and the last yellow stat is defense.

Every weapon can be used to attack enemies. The red stat will give you a gauge of how much damage the attack will do. The green stat will tell you how fast the weapon is to use. Each weapon can also be used to block attacks. The yellow stat gives you an indication of how well the weapon performs a block.

And those are all of the stats in Sons of the Forest. If you are still confused about how to play this game, check out how to open and use the backpack.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023