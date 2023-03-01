Image: Endnight Games

Among the wide array of gadgets featured in Sons of the Forest, very few are as handy as the Rope Gun, which can then be used to set up Zipline Ropes all over the island. But where can you find the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest?

How to Get the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest

You will be able to find the Rope Gun in the same cave where you can find the Cross. The cave will be located in the northeast portion of the island, in front of a riverbank. But be advised, as the area will be filled with Blind Mutants, Twins, Mutant Babies, and Ronnies.

Once at the cave, you will be able to find the Rope Gun by first heading north until you reach a small area featuring both a few corpses and a Sluggy blocking an exit. In order to open the path past the Sluggy, all you need to do is grab one of the Time Bombs by the corpse in front of the creature and then throw the item at it.

Once you get past the Sluggy, just head northeast past the corpse featuring a note and then continue until you pass a total of three sets of hanging corpses.

After passing through the third. shift your focus to the northeast side of the cave and continue forward until you spot an opening. Just pass through the opening and continue forward until you reach a pathway, now illuminated with a few lightbulbs.

In order to find the Gun, just continue through the path and then head right in the first intersection before continuing forward until you find a small opening. Crouch down and pass through it before proceeding further into the path. At the end of it, you will then find a suitcase storing the Rope Gun.

How to Leave the Cave After Getting the Rope Gun

After getting the Rope Gun, you will be able to leave the cave by facing the cliff and then using an already-placed Zipline rope to head down, before continuing forward toward the exit.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023