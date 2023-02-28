What Does the Cross Do in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest allows players to make use of a wide array of different weapons and overall pieces of equipment, which includes some unusual items such as an always handy katana and a mysterious cross. But what does the cross do in the game? In order to answer that, here’s what the Cross does in Sons of the Forest.

What Does the Cross Do in Sons of the Forest?

The cross in Sons of the Forest can be used as a weapon against Demons, a class of enemies featured majorly thought the title’s endgame portion. While faced with such enemies, using the Cross will both push them away and burn them. You will need to use the cross around 3 to 4 times in order to defeat a demon in the game.

It’s important to point out that, unlike most weapons in the title, the cross will only be useful against demons and thus will not affect any of the other enemy types featured in the game.

Related: All Stats in Sons of the Forest, Explained

Where to Find the Cross

Now that you know what the cross does in Sons of the Forest, you will be able to find one by heading to a cave located in the island’s leftmost area, as you can see in the image below. More specifically, the cave will be located left by a lake and will feature a few Cave Cannibals. as well as a great deal of loot inside.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are having troubles when faced with the enemies featured inside the cave, you can actually make use of explosives in order to defeat them fast while staying unnoticed. Making use of sturdy pieces of armor can also be a game changer, especially if you are playing the game on Hard difficulty.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023