Where To Find the Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you start your adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the first challenges you’ll be assigned by Merlin is finding the Royal Tools scattered across the plaza. While some are hidden in plain sight, like the pickaxe, others are slightly harder to locate. The watering can is an essential tool to find from the moment you start the game, mainly since some of the first friendship quests you will be given with Mickey Mouse depend on gardening. So, if you need help locating the watering can read on to find out where you need to head.

Where Is The Watering Can in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Luckily, the watering can is available from where you start in Dreamlight Valley. As soon as you can adventure on your own, head to the left side of your home where the little garden plot is. If you walk to the back of this small area, you’ll find the watering can on the floor tucked behind a few barrels. Since the beginning of the game is dark, the watering can is most noticeable due to the blue light and glitter it emits, so it’s pretty hard to miss.

Once you’ve acquired this tool, you can equip it with the right trigger on console or tab on your PC, and it works alongside the shovel. Once you’ve dug a hole and planted a seed, you’ll be able to use the watering can to help the plant grow. Although farming may not be at the front of your mind when you start Disney Dreamlight Valley, it quickly becomes an essential mechanic for friendship quests and cooking meals to restore stamina or even just for a quick snack. So be sure to pick up the watering can as early as possible since you’ll use it a lot.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023