Where to Find Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you looking for Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy? This item is a great combat tool that can help eliminate a group of enemies with acid if you find yourself in trouble. Another good purpose of Venomous Tentacula is that you will need this item to complete the side quest for unlocking Wingardium Leviosa. Finding this item is straightforward as it can be purchased early in the game and whenever the player wants. Here is how you can locate Venomous Tentacula in Hogwarts Legacy.

Venomous Tentacula Location in Hogwarts Legacy

Venomous Tentacula can be purchased from Dogweed and Deathcap in Hogsmead for 600 Galleons. If you are unfamiliar with Dogweed and Deathcap, you can refer to the image below showing the store in the northern part of Hogsmeade.

Suppose you don’t want to continue making this trip for future Venomous Tentacula. In that case, you should purchase the Venomous Tentacula Seeds available at the same store for 1050 Galleons. This will allow you to plant the item yourself, saving yourself the trip. If you are short on Galleons, sell some gear you don’t use.

To use the Venomous Tentacula combat item in battle, you must equip it by holding L1 and bringing up the wheel. Select your desired item, and when you want to use it, tap L1 during battle, and the combat item does the rest. It would be wise to save at least one Venomous Tentacula for the side quest “Professor Garlicks Assignment I” so you can unlock the Wingardium Leviosa spell, which comes in handy regarding moving objects and discovering hidden locations.

Now that you have learned how to obtain Venomous Tentacula, there is plenty more to discover in Hogwarts Legacy. Whether that be finding the secret authentic historian robe, finding all Gobstone locations, or learning how to upgrade your gear, we have the guide for you on the Attack of the Fanboy site!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023