Articuno is one of the best Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, thanks to its abilities, stats, and design. With that said, we will now tell you where to get the legendary ice-bird in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl so that you can freeze your opponents on the spot and complete the legendary birds set.

Where to Get Articuno in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, we have unfortunate news for those currently playing the Brilliant Diamond version since Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos, and Lugia, are all exclusive to Pokémon Shining Pearl. With that said, Shining Pearl players can get Articuno by going to Ramanas Park, an area only available after you defeat the Elite Four, Cynthia, and get the National Pokédex, which is given to players after they pay a visit to Professor Rowan on Sandgem Town after completing their Sinnoh Pokédex. Once you get the Pokédex and unlock the area, you just need to head there and exchange your Mysterious Shards for two Kanto Slates, which you will need to use to summon Articuno. After getting slates, you need to head to the outside area of the Park and head towards the Kanto Room. Once in the room, you need to place the stones into the pedestal. The first one will summon Moltres, and the second one will open a patch for you to find Articuno.

To recap, here’s how to and catch find Articuno in Pokémon Shining Pearl:

Defeat the Elite Four and Cynthia.

Get the National Pokédex.

Head to Ramanas Park.

Exchange your Mysterious Shards for two Kanto Slates.

Go to the Kanto Room.

Battle Moltres.

Battle and capture Articuno.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.