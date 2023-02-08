Where to Get Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

There are many recipes and potions in Hogwarts Legacy, and one of the main ingredients you’ll want to find is Ashwinder Eggs. Potions can be used to great effect in Hogwarts Legacy by making combat more manageable and more fun. Here is where to find Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy

Ashwinder Eggs are the main ingredient for an Edurus Potion which grants you rocky skin that will grant extra protection in battle. The Edurus Potion is a great one to have on hand, but to make it, you’ll need to collect a lot of Ashwinder Eggs. Luckily, there are a few surefire locations to find Ashwinder Eggs.

First, you need to know how to find Ashwinder Eggs in Hogwarts Legacy. These eggs can be found in the corners of mountainous areas. So your best bet is to search the corners of cliffs in rocky areas.

If you search at night, you might have an easier time finding them since the eggs glow red. Also, advancing time by waiting doesn’t make the Ashwinder Eggs respawn, so continue completing other quests and world activities and come back later to farm the eggs again.

Two Ashwinder Eggs can be found on the rocks directly underneath the Mooncalf Den. Simply use the Floo Flames and use your broom to get down to them.

Two more Ashwinder Eggs can be found near the Merlin Trial next to the Quidditch pitch. They are found on the tops of some boulders there.

Lastly, four Ashwinder Eggs can be found in South Felcroft by the Astronomy Table. Follow the location in the image above and you’ll see the four Ashwinder Eggs huddled next to a mountainside. You may need to eliminate some wolves first.

There are tons of other Ashwinder Egg locations in Hogwarts Legacy, but these locations will get you started and will familiarize you with where Ashwinder Eggs are typically found. Happy hunting!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023