Where to Get Cord in LEGO Fortnite

Image: Epic Games / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Many of the better builds in LEGO Fortnite can only be crafted with Cord, a material that cannot be found through normal means. Here’s how to get yourself some cord in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Find Cord in LEGO Fortnite

You won’t be able to find Cord by exploring your island in LEGO Fortnite; it can only be made with a Spinning Wheel. To craft a Spinning Wheel, you must first build a Crafting Table and a Campsite to complete your home base. Once you’ve created both things, you can make a Lumber Mill, which you’ll need to craft the Spinning Wheel.

Once the Lumber Mill is built and functional, you can open its crafting menu by pressing the F key. The recipe for the spinning wheel should appear on the menu, so all you need to do now is gather the materials. Here’s the recipe for the LEGO Fortnite’s Spinning Wheel.

8 Planks

5 Wooden Rods

5 Wood

5 Wolf Claws

What Can You Use Cord For in LEGO Fortnite?

The fact that you need to craft Cord, a crafting material, should be the first hint of its value. Cord’s primary draw (pun intended) is its status as the main ingredient of Drawstring, which you’ll need to craft yourself a Crossbow. Enemies in LEGO Fortnite are pretty strong, and having a way to take care of them from a safe distance will give you a significant advantage as you explore your surroundings.

To create a Crossbow, you’ll need five Cord, so you will want to invest in the resources you’ll need to make enough to get a ranged weapon. Cord is also used in many building craft recipes, so you’ll want to keep producing it to upgrade your campsite into a more respectable home.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2023