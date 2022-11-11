Where-to-get-Hardened-Remnants-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

As you make your way through the story of God of War Ragnarok, a wider variety of materials and resources will start to appear, which will then become integral to collect to continue upgrading your gear. While things like Dragon Tooth already present a level of rarity, you’ll need to discover the likes of items like Hardened Remnants before making some essential upgrades before the endgame. But these resources take a little more looking, so read on to find out where you can get Hardened Remnants.

How to Get Hardened Remnants in God of War Ragnarok

Hardened Remnants can be found along the way of the main storyline in God of War Ragnarok, but you’ll have to face a barrage of enemies before you can get your hands on them. The good news is that they can be found across all nine realms within the game, but the bad news is you will have to face Odin’s Warriors, the Einherjar before you can access the chests to loot to receive these remnants. The chests will not open unless all the warriors have been defeated, so adorn your best armor and head into battle. The remnants are said to be shattered Einherjar weapon fragments that have fallen from Asgard.

Hardened Remnants are an item available towards the end of the game, so you won’t be able to pick them up straight away. This makes finding them slightly more challenging and almost adds a level of rarity to them, but once you start heading to the Remnants of Asgard Locations and take on Odin’s Warriors firsthand, you’ll realize that coming across Hardened Remnants takes a bit of searching and some hard work. Nevertheless, they are an essential material to collect for anyone looking to upgrade attachments, so get searching as soon as you can.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022