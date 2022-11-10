How-Long-is-The-Story-of-God-of-War-Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has been one of the most anticipated releases for 2022, so it’s no surprise that players are desperately trying to get their time and money’s worth out of the game. With a significant storyline to follow and nine realms to unlock and explore, this game will undeniably be impossible to beat in a single day. So, if you’re curious how long it’ll take to beat God of War Ragnarok, read on.

How Long Will God of War Ragnarok Take to Beat?

When discussing how long it will take you to complete God of War: Ragnarok, it depends on your playstyle. The main story, separated by chapters, will take around 30 to 35 hours to beat as long as you stay on the path and progress as the game suggests rather than straying from the path to see what else the world has to offer. Unfortunately, each chapter you face will vary in length and content, so there’s no way to break down the length of each chapter accurately. In addition, the number of collectibles to find may increase your base playtime by a few hours, but if you want to be strict and commit to following the path and only the path, be prepared to miss out on a lot of side content that could benefit your gameplay.

However, 47 side-quests to pick up and complete can significantly increase your playtime since they will have you running around here, there, and everywhere. Of course, these are optional to pick up, but for a player who wants to make the most of their time with Kratos and Atreus, Favors are one of the best ways to do so. On the other hand, for a perfectionist seeking out everything God of War Ragnarok offers, the average 30-hour playtime can be bumped up with around 20 to 25 hours of additional content. Additionally, the game will encourage you to hunt for materials and resources to make appropriate upgrades to your weapons and armor, which can sometimes be a challenge, so take the timeframe lightly and focus on immersing yourself in the world God of War has to offer.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022