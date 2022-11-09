How-to-Get-Bonded-Leather-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

As you make your way through God of War Ragnarok, you must make the most of harvesting all the materials and loot you find along the way. While some materials can be collected from Red Chests or found scattered along the path across every realm the game has to offer, there is a small variety of materials you will need to look out for. Bonded Leather is one of the more elusive materials to stumble across, but it will also be one of the most useful to harvest on mass once you know where to look. So, if you don’t know where to start the scavenger hunt, read on to discover how you can find Bonded Leather.

Where to Find Bonded Leather in God of War Ragnarok

Bonded Leather feels like one of the more common materials in God of War, but unfortunately, it’s not something you will often experience during your exploration. You will need to defeat some of the stronger enemies and minibosses the game offers, such as the Huntress, to acquire Bonded Leather, but luckily your hard work will pay off since Bonded Leather drops in large stacks from enemies. In addition, acquiring Favors will encourage you to stray from the path and slay some of the more intimidating enemies, which makes the process slightly more purposeful than just going out on your own.

Since Bonded Leather is such a valuable resource when upgrading your armor, so you will become dependent on it sooner than you think. Additionally, you will need a decent sack of leather to pursue any upgrades, so you should expect to spend a lot of time looking for it. To make matters easier, alongside enemy drops, Bonded Leather can be found in the water in Svartalfheim and occasionally in Coffins. So given you know where to look, you can start gathering for upgrades and continue exploring the nine realms.

God of War Ragnarök is available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022