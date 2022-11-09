How to Beat the Huntress in God of War Ragnarok

The anticipated sequel to 2018’s major hit is finally here, and with it comes some incredible boss fights! One of the first mini bosses you will encounter in God of War Ragnarok is a half-woman, a half-horse hybrid named the Huntress. She is quick and lands deadly blows, but she can be managed if you play your cards right. If you are having trouble getting past this mini-boss, we got you covered as we will give you some tips on how to avoid her attacks and how to deal high damage to take her down.

How to Defeat the Huntress

The objective here is to aim for her horns at the right time. Atreus will let Kratos know that it seems her horns are a weak spot due to the glow it is set off (image shown below). It is not that simple, though, as her horns are only lit up part of the time, so this fight all comes down to timing and knowing when to attack.

While you are waiting for her horns to light up to a yellowish color, the Huntress will attack with deadly arrows that have an after-effect of blowing up. These will cover a good amount of ground, so you must always be prepared to dodge in the correct direction.

She has two different arrow attacks: one that shoots three arrows in a vertical line and another that shoots four on the ground that explodes. For the former, you want to dodge to the right or left, and for the latter, you want to dodge forward to avoid the explosion.

Keep this up, waiting for the Huntress’s horns to light up, and once they do, you will throw your axe at her horns, knocking her to the floor. Now you can rush in with Kratos and spam the attack button on her doing as much damage as possible. Once she gets back up, you repeat the same process until her horns light up again.

You should drain her health completely after doing this four or five times. You can speed up the process by using a Atreus’s bow attack on the side, dealing some damage.

God of War Ragnarok is an excellent follow-up to the original, and there is so much to love here.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022