How to Get Dragon Tooth in God of War Ragnarok

Resources are essential in God of War Ragnarok for crafting and upgrading your gear and weapons. There are many kinds of resources in the nine realms; while some are abundant, others are more scarce and harder to find. Dragon tooth is on the rare side and doesn’t drop too often, but it is well worth knowing how to get your hands on it. This guide will go over where you can find Dragon tooth to use for your crafting needs.

How to Find Dragon Tooth

Dragon tooth generally can be found after defeating dragon-like enemies. Dreki, a mini-boss like a dragon, is one of the first enemies you encounter that will drop this rare resource (image shown below). Players can find this beast in the mountains of Svartalfheim about 2 hours into the main story. This dragon is impossible to miss considering he is part of the main quest, making battling him a requirement. Once you pick up the Dragon tooth, you can use it for crafting at the shop where Brok or Sindri is located. Get enough of this resource and you will be able to craft Dragon Scaled Armor.

For future Dragon tooth resources, keep looking for other dragon-like enemies. You can find a good amount through side quests and side paths you will find throughout your journey of the nine realms. It will be worthwhile doing these side quests considering you can get much more than dragon tooth along the way, which can have you crafting the most powerful armor and weapons for Kratos and Atreus. Also, you will get more XP points if you take the time to do so.

If you need Dragon tooth resources because you have your eye on a specific armor piece, take some time to do some backtracking. As you progress in the story, you will get access to new abilities and equipment allowing you to reach locations you couldn’t previously reach in different realms. Going back to these locations could lead you to more Dragon tooth, so always keep that in mind.

Now that you know how to find Dragon tooth check out our guides on where you can discover Stonewood and Beast Bone, other helpful resources!

God of War Ragnarök is available right now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022