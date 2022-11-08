How to Get Beast Bone in God of War Ragnarok

One of the many resources needed for crafting and upgrading in God of War Ragnarok is Beast Bone. Beast Bone isn’t as important as Rawhide or Stonewood, but it does have its usefulness. Here is how to get and use Beast Bone in God of War Ragnarok.

Beast Bone in God of War Ragnarok

To get Beast Bone, you need to defeat beasts. Though it sounds self-explanatory, it can be hard to identify which beasts drop Beast Bone. Once you’ve collected enough Horns of Blood Mead and increased your max rage, you’re ready to take on beasts that drop Beast Bone.

Here are the beasts that drop Beast Bone in God of War Ragnarok:

Tatzelwurm

Cursed Gulon

Wyvern

Gradungr

Wulver

Large Beast Minibosses

By defeating these types of beasts, you’ll easily find Beast Bone. Unlike Beast Scraps, Beast Bone is harder to find and is only dropped by larger beasts.

The best place to find Beast Bone is in Vanaheim. There are tons of beasts that roam around Vanaheim and killing them will grant you as much Beast Bone as you need.

Beast Bone has only one function: to upgrade your companion’s accessories to tier three. Beast Scraps are required to craft and level up accessories to tier two, but if you want to maximize your companion’s efficiency, you’ll need Beast Bone.

Accessories are acquired as you adventure through the Path and Favors of God of War Ragnarok. Although your companion is stronger than ever, featuring their own attack abilities and skill trees, accessories allow you to customize your fight.

Though they aren’t used to upgrade your Leviathan Axe grips or your armor, Beast Bone is great for making your companions even better. Be sure to pick up as much as you can as you explore the nine realms.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.