The Dragon Scaled armor set is some of the best armor in God of War Ragnarok. Though there are many armor sets and some are better than others, the Dragon Scale armor set is a standout set for people looking to maximize raw strength and defense. Beware, there are some spoilers in this article. Here is how to get the Dragon Scaled armor in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Get Dragon Scaled Armor in God of War Ragnarok

The only way to get the Dragon Scaled armor in God of War Ragnarok is to visit The Crater in Vanaheim. You will need to defeat dragons, dreki, and drakes to get the materials needed to craft the Dragon Scaled armor set.

The material you need to stay on the lookout for is Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth. The easiest way to farm a lot of Dragon Claws and Dragon Teeth is to complete all nine hunt Favors in The Crater. There is much to do in The Crater, but by following these Favors and exploring the area, you’ll have enough resources to craft and upgrade the Dragon Scaled Armor.

Once you have crafted every piece of the Dragon Scale armor set, you’ll not only have one of the best armor sets in the game, but you’ll also unlock the “Dragon Slayer” trophy. Keep hunting dreki, drakes, and dragons, and you’ll soon be able to upgrade your gear to level nine.

As mentioned earlier, the Dragon Scaled armor set focuses strictly on increasing strength and defense and the bonuses focus on increasing your shield damage and further buffing your strength and damage. While you are in The Crater, you can also work towards crafting the Hunter’s armor set, which is also one of the best armor sets in the game.

And that is how you craft the Dragon Scaled armor set in God of War Ragnarok. Enjoy the miniboss fights as they are some of the most fun in the game.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022